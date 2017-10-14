ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) –The Manzano Monarchs remain number one and still unbeaten after going to Leon Williams Stadium in Clovis to defeat the Wildcats. The Eldorado Eagles notched another win under their belt Friday night. Jared Chester has the details on the battle between the Eagles and Sandia Matadors in the Game of the Week.

NM Football Friday Night Week 9 Pt. 2

The Moriarty Fighting Pintos made quick work out of the NMMI Colts. In Santa Fe the Escalante Lobos were delayed by an accident that brought traffic to a standstill. The undefeated 2A power did play the 6A Demons of Santa Fe anyway in a game that saw a 10pm start. The Patriots of Miyamura are still undefeated and claimed the honor of being the best team in Gallup with a win over cross town rival Gallup Friday night.

NM Football Friday Night Week 9 Pt. 3

In this block of the Football Show, we showcase our weekly Power Poll, which still has the undefeated Manzano Monarchs at the top. Then its off to Bernalillo as they hosted West Las Vegas. Jared Chester is then back on the show showing us what happened under the Thursday night lights in the New Mexico Ford Dealers Thursday Night Rewind. Van then wraps things up with a look at Big Red, as the Estancia Bears looked more like themselves on Friday night.

NM Football Friday Night Week 9 Pt. 4

In the home stretch of the Football Show Van starts things out with an awesome block from the Cleveland Cibola game, which was this weeks Utility Block Company Block of the week. Then its off to action in class 3A and we wrap things up in 8-man football.