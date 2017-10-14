New details on officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released on what led to Albuquerque Police shooting a man last week as well as the extensive criminal record the suspect has.

APD says it started as a fight between Juan Davila-Vasquez and his wife over winnings from a casino.

On October 4, APD says a child ran to a neighbor’s home near Unser and Ladera asking for help. Officers arrived on scene and say they found the wife of Davila-Vasquez outside along with their three children, all under ten years old.

She told police Davila-Vasquez jumped out from behind a mailbox on Brady Road, pulled a gun out and fired it at officers multiple times while running toward them.

According to a criminal complaint, officers fired back, hitting Davila-Vasquez. He was taken to a hospital, where he learned the State is looking to keep him locked up until trial.

This year alone, Davila-Vasquez has been accused of at least three armed robberies on the westside and in Rio Rancho along with shoplifting at Target. His record in New Mexico goes back to at least 2009. He has faced multiple counts of aggravated assault and shoplifting over the years.