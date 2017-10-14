Gas station rewarded for selling $2M lottery ticket

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A small town couple won big playing the lottery Powerball, but it’s not just exciting for the them.

Mr. Gas Mart in Edgewood, where the $2 million winning ticket was bought, is being rewarded, too.

It’s common for out-of-towners and commuters alike on Route 66 to pop into Mr. Gas Mart for a quick snack or a soda – maybe even a chance at winning a few bucks. With signs all over, Mr. Gas Mart is certainly a stop for lottery tickets.

“We have regular customers that come in here all the time and we just hope they win,” store manager, Margaret Doerr said.

In August, someone’s hope became reality. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at the gas station to a local, and it quickly became the talk of the small town.

Before all the details emerged, Doerr was eager to find out which store sold that ticket.

“Smith’s [grocery store] was asking us, and we were asking Smith’s,” Doerr said, “We were all on pins and needles wondering who sold the winning ticket.”

Then came the exciting news: “We got word from the lottery department that it was our store that sold the winning ticket,” Doerr said.

Now, the Lottery Department has named Mr. Gas Mart a “Lucky Landmark.” It’s the only gas station in Edgewood to have this plaque, along with a portion of the winnings, $2,500.

But Mr. Gas Mart also got a little extra cash from the winners.

“She came back in and was like here’s $200 for you guys. She just gave it to us,” Mr. Gas Mart clerk, Destiny Sanchez said.

That’s not all. The Lottery Departments wants to celebrate with Mr. Gas Mart. Doerr said it’ll be a Halloween to remember this year with the lottery department at her store from 11 to 1 p.m.

“For two hours they are going to be spinning a wheel and giving out prizes to customers and stuff. Its suppose to be a big deal. We are excited,” she said.

Mr. Gas Mart said it sold $5,000 dollars in tickets the day the winning ticket was sold and the staff felt pretty good the odds were on their side, this go around.