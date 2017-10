ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank.

It happened around one Saturday afternoon at the U.S. Bank on Juan Tabo and Comanche.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30’s or early 40’s with a short beard.

If you know who he is, you could be eligible for a reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.