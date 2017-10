FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police are hoping the public can help get a stolen shed back to its owner.

The eight by 12 storage shed was taken sometime between Friday, October 6 and Tuesday, October 10 from the area of Gila Street and English Road.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (505) 334-6622.

No word on if anything was inside when it was stolen or how investigators believe the thief pulled it off.