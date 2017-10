ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking for something to do between Balloon Fiesta events, you check out the Albuquerque BioPark.

This weekend it will be all about apples at the Botanic Garden’s Heritage Farm. It is the Annual Cider Festival.

Visitors will be able to see and learn how apple cider is made and sample fresh made cider pressed on-site.

Visitors can take part in the activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.