Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Showers will continue across portions of southeast New Mexico today while the wind starts to crank up elsewhere. It will be another warm afternoon today before cooler air moves in overnight tonight for Sunday.

A cold front will usher in cooler temperatures for tomorrow and ahead of the cold front winds will be gusty in spots this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than average to close out the weekend. But, the cooler weather won’t stick around for very long. Temperatures start to warm back up on Monday with the weather staying fairly quiet for the entire upcoming week.