BioPark celebrates fall with annual Cider Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark celebrated the flavors of fall Saturday with its annual Cider Festival at the Botanic Garden’s Heritage Farm.

Organizers say the farm’s freshly made cider and cider vinegar flew off the shelves this morning.

“All year long we really do prepare for this day. we have about 500 apple trees and we’ve harvesting the apples and today’s the day we press,” said Catherine Hubbard of the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

Visitors not only got to taste the farm’s fresh cider, they also got to watch it being made.