Biker tries to outrun, fight officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually people try to lie their way out of a crime, but not this guy.

Deputies with the Bernalillo County’s Sheriff’s Office say Ramon Aguirre was quick to admit he was pretty sure the motorcycle he was driving was stolen after he paid only $300 for it.

Deputies say early Friday, Aguirre was spotted driving without the bike’s taillights on.

BCSO tried to pull him over near Old Coors and Bridge, but he would not stop.

He then tried to run from the bike and gave a deputy a black eye while being arrested.

Agguire needs $100 to get out of jail.