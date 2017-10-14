Austin Trout loses in title bout Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s own Austin Trout was knocked out for the first time of his 34 professional fight career.

Undefeated Champion Jarret Hurd would successfully defend his IBF World Super Welterweight Title after a 10th round TKO.

This fight was an all out brawl in Brooklyn, New York. Trout opened up the eye of Hurd in the 8th and seemed to have found some rhythm, but it would end with Hurd raising his hand.

Trout’s professional record is now 30-4 after Saturdays lost, also Trout’s record falls to 5-4 in world title fights.