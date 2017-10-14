APS employee accused of inappropriately texting teen girl, promoting prostitution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Public Schools employee is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a teen girl.

Bryan Apodaca is now facing charges of promoting prostitution after police said he tried to get his girlfriend’s daughter to have sex with him.

Apodaca is an assistant supervisor with APS Maintenance and Operations.

Albuquerque Police said earlier this week Apodaca texted the 16-year-old asking, “can I be with you one time, don’t say nothing.”

They said he offered her $500. The criminal complaint shows the teen rejected Apodaca’s offer, saying she would soon be his step-daughter. But Apodaca persisted, saying he’s been lonely.

In court Saturday morning, the State lobbied to have Apodaca barred from being unsupervised around anyone under 18, potentially interfering with his job at APS.

Judge Sharon Walton agreed to let Apodaca keep working and released him on his own recognizance.

“Any contact that you have with minor children should be limited to your job duties, which I can’t imagine that as a maintenance supervisor there needs to be much,” Judge Walton said. “No, I’m after hours,” Apodaca replied.

New Mexico court records show no prior criminal history for Apodaca. We reached out to APS Saturday evening looking for comment on Apodaca’s arrest but we did not hear back.

In court Apodaca told the judge he’s been working with APS for 16 years. It’s unclear whether his job ever left him alone with children.