CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, families can enjoy some outdoor fun at the Annual Apple and Pumpkin Festival.

Wagner Farms in Corrales is hosting the event, now in its fourth year.

It features food, freshly roasted green chiles as well as live music

There will also be free hayride tours of the apple orchard, where families can pick apples.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

