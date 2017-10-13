Watch Live: Balloon Fiesta Friday coverage and updates

Beautiful weather makes the seventh day of the 2017 Balloon Fiesta perfect for balloonists and visitors alike. The green flag is up and Special Shapes will soon fill the morning sky.

Friday’s events kicked off with a Laser Light Show and Dawn Patrol beginning around 6:00 a.m. Mass ascension is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 a.m. followed by flying competition. There will be a morning and afternoon session of the AIBF Chainsaw Carving Invitational. Evening events include Special Shape Glowdeo, Laser Light Show and AfterGlow Fireworks all scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm.

A Dawn Patrol box over pilot Briefing #BalloonFiesta pic.twitter.com/1r8QHWVOSP — Tom Garrity (@Tom_Garrity) October 13, 2017

Worth waking up early for! #AlbuquerqueBalloonFiesta #BalloonFiesta #MaliaAdventures #HotAirBalloons #Albuquerque A post shared by Malia Sachiko (@maliazine) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Another beautiful day on tap for Day 7 of #BalloonFiesta Green flag is flying, balloons are lined up, we’re live. pic.twitter.com/Nk9GHt7z2Q — David Romero (@krqe_dromero) October 13, 2017

Dawn patrol up just a little while ago. Green flag for special shapes this morning! @balloonfiesta #BalloonFiesta2017 pic.twitter.com/mIAnuSe7Jr — John Smith (@KRQEJohn) October 13, 2017

Balloons …Balloons …and MORE Balloons! #BalloonFiesta A post shared by Crystal (@crystalgutierreztv) on Oct 13, 2017 at 6:09am PDT