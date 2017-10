ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A heartwarming moment was caught on camera.

Alamogordo Police officers R.C. Brown and Perri Marte were patrolling last weekend at the annual ICC Fiestas when some kids decided to give them dance lessons.

Comments flooded the video on the department’s Facebook page. One comment said, “This is Awesome, love when they can protect, but have fun at the same time.”