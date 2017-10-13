Video: Man arrested after attempting to steal wallets at popular Santa Fe spa

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A thief took advantage when people were at their most vulnerable — half-dressed and enjoying Santa Fe’s most famous spa.

The general manager of Ten Thousand Waves says it was a group effort to catch the thief after he stole members wallets as they were relaxing at the spa.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy knew exactly who he was looking for when he pulled into Ten Thousand Waves.

“I followed him around and then as he was leaving, I approached him and tried to stall him until the police could come,” explained General Manager Tony Allegretti.

John Craven was arrested for stealing at least two wallets from the spa locker room after posing as a member, even showing up to the spa in swim trunks.

The GM says his staff launched a covert operation called “Spa and Order” to track Craven Down after the wallets were reported missing.

“We’re very happy we don’t have to encounter him anymore. Our staff did such a phenomenal job,” said Allegretti.

Deputies believe Craven used a crow bar to pry open the lockers. The wallets were eventually returned to the two members.

“It’s very frustrating because people come up here for relaxation and to enjoy themselves and some people are coming up here because they need to heal,” said Allegretti.

Craven has a couple of burglaries on his record. Those were for breaking into houses.