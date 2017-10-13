Victim says ‘thank you’ to thief who stole truck, precious cargo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of car thefts happen in Albuquerque every day. It’s hard to imagine a victim ever saying “thank you” to the thief, but that’s exactly what’s happening.

“Shoot, God bless you, man. I mean, you could’ve been such an ornery person and you weren’t and we all thank you for that because life wouldn’t be the same without her,” said Don Duffel, the co-owner of East Mountain Auto & RV Repair and proud dad of Ivy.

Ivy is a 4-year-old shepherd mix that Duffel rescued three years ago.

“The second dog was Ivy and I said, ‘I want to look at this one’ and she said, ‘Don’t you want to look at the other dogs?’ and I said, ‘Why would I want to do that? She’s been my buddy ever since,” said Duffel.

Ivy goes everywhere with Don. It was normal for her to stay in the car, with the windows cracked, on a cool day while Don ran into Walmart on Eubank.

“I came out and the truck wasn’t there. I was kinda thinking, am I having a senior moment here? What’s going on? Where’s the truck?” said Duffel.

Duffel quickly realized the truck was gone, and in it was Ivy.

“Is she okay? She’s too easy going. She won’t growl at anybody and I was worried they’d hurt her,” said Duffel.

As news of the stolen truck and missing Ivy spread, the entire East Mountain community started to pray because everyone loves Ivy.

“People come in and we say, ‘How are you doing? What can we do for you?’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, I just came by to see Ivy,” said Lori Weiss, co-owner of East Mountain Auto & RV Repair.

Amazingly, the worry didn’t last long and the prayers seemed to pay off.

“Within 15-20 minutes, they dropped her off,” said Duffel.

The car thieves, rightfully thought of as the bad guys, did something good. They dropped Ivy off right outside the Westside Animal Shelter.

“I mean, we’ve got car thieves, but we got car thieves with a heart and that’s pretty darn good,” said Duffel.

The shelter called Duffel at the office and when he got the message he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“We all have problems. We’re not always perfect but they did a perfect thing and let her out for us and that’s really a blessing,” said Duffel.

Everyone in the community is happy Ivy is home safe.

As for Duffel’s truck, there’s been no sign of it. It’s an older model green, four-door Chevy truck. If you see it, call the Albuquerque Police Department.