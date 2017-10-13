Trump Administration ending Affordable Care Act subsidies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – More changes are coming to healthcare. President Trump is making moves to rollback Obamacare after failed attempts in Congress to do just that.

Late Thursday night, the Trump administration announced it will end crucial subsidies that help low and moderate income people pay for health care on exchanges.

About 6 million Americans qualify for the help that cost the government $7 billion this year.

The payments were made to insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act.

The White House and other Republicans have long argued the government cannot make such payments because they lack approval from Congress.

This move comes as President Trump looks for ways to end Obamacare without Congress.

The move is also raising questions. Democratic leaders called it a “pointless sabotage” at working families and the middle class.

The Congressional Budget Office previously estimated ending these subsidies would leave a million more Americans uninsured.

Friday morning, President Trump tweeted: “The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!”

The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

A number of attorneys general say they plan to sue.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order freeing up insurance associations to sell scaled-down health insurance.