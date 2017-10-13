Sale finalized for New Mexico’s Ruidoso Downs

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (AP) — The sale of a southern New Mexico racetrack and casino that plays host to one of the nation’s most prestigious quarter-horse races has been finalized.

Officials at Ruidoso Downs announced the closure of the sale Friday as state gaming regulators approved license applications for the new owners.

The ownership group — All American Ruidoso Downs, LLC — is made up of Stan Sigman, John Andreini, Narciso “Chicho” Flores and Johnny Trotter. All are horse owners and breeders.

Former owner R.D. Hubbard first announced the proposed sale last spring. He had been an owner of the track since 1988 and became sole owner in 2016.

The purchase price was not disclosed, but the new owners say they will continue with state-of-the-art testing for illegal substances and enhanced security measures to defend against cheating.