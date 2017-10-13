Roswell city employees can now carry firearms at work

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Friday, City of Roswell employees can carry concealed weapons at work.

The City Council voted to approve the resolution by a nine to one vote. It allows employees with concealed-carry permits to carry on city property.

Councilor Jason Perry introduced the resolution, saying he did it in part because of the shooting at the Clovis library in late August that left two library employees dead.

