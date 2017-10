ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, a special shapes balloon became untethered and flew away during the Glowdeo.

Officials say it was the Mexican doll balloon that escaped. They say they’re not sue how it came untethered, but it took off, hit the Mariachi balloon, then landed north of the park.

The crew suffered minor injuries while trying to hold the balloon down. The balloon itself was not damaged.

Clarification: Special Shape Glowdeo has ended, a special shape became untethered & has landed north of the park. Update to follow. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 14, 2017