October 13th Morning Rush: Warm, sunny skies expected throughout New Mexico

1. It’s going to be another nice, warm day as we end the workweek! Expect plenty of sunshine across most of New Mexico.

2. A former Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson will get a one-day suspension after giving the public inaccurate information. The incident stems from the Victoria Martens case. Police never investigated a tip that her mother’s boyfriend tried to kiss the 10-year-old – five months before her death. Yet, two APD spokespeople, Fred Duran and Celina Espinoza were still telling reporters that officers had met with Michelle and Victoria martens. The Citizen Police Oversight Agency recommended two weeks of suspension for Duran and a letter of reprimand for Espinoza. While the chief agreed to the letter of reprimand he only recommended a one day of suspension for Duran, saying there isn’t enough proof to show Duran intentionally lied.

3. President Trump is taking another step to roll back the Affordable Care Act. Late Thursday night, the White House announced it will halt health insurance subsidies for low and moderate income people that buy coverage on state exchanges. The White House argues that Congress never approved the payments to insurance companies. Democratic leaders are calling the move “a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage.” The President signed an executive Thursday that order freeing up insurance associations to sell scaled-down health insurance.

4. Many parents and students are expected to pack Balloon Fiesta Park for the Special Shape Rodeo. State Police have a program in place to make sure your kids are safe. It’s called “Tag Your Tots.” The parent or guardian gives their contact info at the command post and the child or loved one gets a wristband. If they’re separated, NMSP can match up the tag with the information on their sign-up sheet to reunite everyone.

5. As the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo turns 90, it’s also celebrating some of its oldest residents. A giant tortoise is one of three at the BioPark that has been living there longer than any other animal. Zoo staff also thinks that all three tortoises are around 75 to 100 years old. The gorilla who is 44-years old comes in second.

Morning’s Top Stories