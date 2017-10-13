New Mexico True Summer Reading Challenge grand prize winners announced

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, The New Mexico Public Education Department announced the grand prize winners of the 2017 New Mexico True Summer Reading Challange.

This program encourages elementary school kids across New Mexico to read over the summer for exciting prizes.

Readers who submitted a reading log completed with twelve books read, as well as a short essay on “Why I Love New Mexico” and had their names entered in the random drawing to receive one of several grand prizes.

Grand-prize winners include:

· An all-expense-paid family vacation to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando:

o Arcely Mendoza, 5th Grade, Gadsden Elementary in Anthony

· Hot air balloon ride with Governor Martinez and First Gentleman Chuck Franco:

o Estefany Castillo, 5th Grade, El Camino Real Academy in Santa Fe

o Mateo C. Ponce, 3rd Grade, Santa Teresa Elementary in Santa Teresa

· An adventure as a junior zookeeper for a day at the ABQ BioPark Zoo:

o Lorena Zamora, 4th Grade, Desert Hills Elementary in Las Cruces

o Billy Romero, 2nd Grade, Arroyo Del Norte Elementary School in Arroyo Seco

o Kaela Delgado, 3rd Grade, Mike Mateo Sena Elementary School in Las Vegas

o Brooklyn Baca, 4th Grade, Central Belen Elementary School in Belen

· Meet a Lobo head basketball coach, receive free tickets to a Lobo basketball game, take part in a center-court ceremony The Pit, and receive an autographed Lobo basketball:

o Maya Aalberts, 4th Grade, Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe

o Micah Sherman, Kindergarten, Oak Grove Classical Academy in Albuquerque

o Timothy McCord, 2nd Grade, Apache Elementary in Albuquerque

· Meet an Aggie head basketball coach, receive free tickets to an Aggie basketball game, take part in a center-court ceremony at The Pan-Am Center, and receive an autographed Aggie basketball:

o Adrianna Macy, Pre-K, NMSU School for Young Children in Las Cruces

o Jubliee Simmons, 5th Grade, J Paul Taylor Academy in Las Cruces

o Aiden Budcner, 3rd Grade, Highland Elementary in Las Cruces

· Four tickets to the 2018 New Mexico State Fair, and four tickets to one of the fair’s concert and rodeo events at Tingley Coliseum:

o Sienna Vigil, 1st Grade, Pinon Elementary in Los Alamos

· A National Park Service Pass for admission at all National Parks:

o Jaslynn Garcia, 3rd Grade, Kha’p’o Community School in Espanola

o Havilah Hughes, 1st Grade, Home School in Carson