New Mexico receives federal grants to fight opioid abuse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico received one million dollars in federal grants to combat opioid abuse.

CDC reports show Albuquerque ranked in the top ten when it comes to opioid abuse, falling from number two to number eight.

The US Department of Justice awarded three grants. $500,000 is going to the New Mexico Department of Health, a little over $200,000 to the City of Santa Fe and the rest to the city of Albuquerque for a similar program.

The money will go toward treatment and prevention of opioid abuse and addiction.