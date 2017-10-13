New Mexico receives federal grants to fight opioid abuse

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico received one million dollars in federal grants to combat opioid abuse.

CDC reports show Albuquerque ranked in the top ten when it comes to opioid abuse, falling from number two to number eight.

The US Department of Justice awarded three grants. $500,000 is going to the New Mexico Department of Health, a little over $200,000 to the City of Santa Fe and the rest to the city of Albuquerque for a similar program.

The money will go toward treatment and prevention of opioid abuse and addiction.

 