New Mexico officials respond to Trump’s Iran Deal strategy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials reacted Friday to President Trump’s announcement on his new strategy regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal, calling it a “menace” and announcing anti-terrorism sanctions on its main military wing.

Congressman Steve Pearce released the following statement:

“From the beginning, the Iran Deal was a dangerous agreement that acted against the interest of American national security and the safety of our allies in the region. Rather than working to stabilize the region, the Obama Administration made it easier for the Iran regime to further support terrorism. By limiting the terms of the Iran deal to only the nuclear program and ignoring the funding of terrorism, human rights abuses, or Iran’s ballistic missiles program, the previous Administration sacrificed American principles for a temporary gain. Now, we have the opportunity to reverse the tide and negotiate the strongest possible terms with Tehran to not only prevent uranium and nuclear production and development, but stifle the rouge state’s ability to finance and support terror around the world. As Chairman of the Terrorism and Illicit Finance Subcommittee, I understand the important sanctions work the Department of Treasury has done and how it has brought Tehran to the negotiation table. We must capitalize on these great efforts by Treasury, any less would be a missed opportunity. I will continue my work with the Administration to ensure future negotiations take full advantage of the United States’ sanctions ability to curb state-funded terrorism, human rights abuses, and threats to global stability.”

Senator Martin Heinrich, who is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released this statement:

“At a time when our President is bringing us closer to the brink of nuclear war with North Korea, it makes zero sense to effectively walk away and allow Iran to re-start its nuclear program. Even President Trump’s Secretary of Defense has stated that Iran is in compliance with the nuclear agreement and that it is in the U.S. national security interest to stay in the agreement. The President is singlehandedly isolating the United States and damaging America’s credibility on the world stage. The agreement is built on verification and it has blocked Iran from each and every pathway to a nuclear bomb. It is entirely unclear that this Administration has any motivation beyond politics and wanting to oppose anything the previous Administration supported.”