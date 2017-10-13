New Mexico officials react to Trump Administration ending Affordable Care Act subsidies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Trump is making moves to roll back the Affordable Care Act and New Mexico officials are speaking out about the new decision. Late Thursday night the Trump Administration announced that it will end subsidies that are meant to help low and moderate income people pay for health care on exchanges. Currently, about 6 million Americans qualify for the help that cost the government $7 billion this year.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich issued the following statement:

Having failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress, President Trump is determined to singlehandedly rip apart our health care system. This reckless attempt to sabotage our health care system will increase premiums for everyone and disproportionately impacts middle-class and low-income families who rely on cost-sharing reduction payments. Instead of working on bipartisan solutions to improve our health care system, President Trump is jeopardizing health care for millions of Americans, leaving everyone paying more for less care. I will continue fighting to keep quality health care accessible and affordable for all New Mexicans.

Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

Instead of working with Democrats to cut costs and improve access to quality health care, President Trump is deliberately undermining and weakening the American health care system in order to score political points. The result will be higher costs for millions of hard-working Americans who are already struggling to afford their care. His willingness to play politics with people’s lives is shameful. Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress have enabled President Trump by refusing to hold him accountable or address the real problems with health care. We need to move from a corporate-driven health care system to a patient-centered system that ensures Americans receive the right care, in the right place, and at the right time.