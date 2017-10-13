New Mexico AG plans to sue over Pres. Trump healthcare decision

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas reviews documents related to a lawsuit against one of the nation's largest nursing home chains in his office in Albuquerque N.M., on Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Balderas said he decided to pursue the lawsuit following a months' long review of the merits of the case to ensure it was in the best interest of New Mexicans. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Attorney General plans to sue President Trump after his abrupt decision to stop making subsidy payments required by Obamacare.

“We’re taking a different route then we had hoped because getting Congress…they forget what their pledges were,” AG Hector Balderas said.

The White House is eliminating $7 billion in subsidy payments to insurers. That money helps keep premiums low for people enrolled in Obamacare’s individual market.

Hector Balderas will join 18 other attorneys general in the suit.

He says Trump’s executive order threatens healthcare coverage for thousands of New Mexicans, particularly those with pre-existing conditions.

