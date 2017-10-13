New Mexico AG plans to sue over Pres. Trump healthcare decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Attorney General plans to sue President Trump after his abrupt decision to stop making subsidy payments required by Obamacare.

“We’re taking a different route then we had hoped because getting Congress…they forget what their pledges were,” AG Hector Balderas said.

The White House is eliminating $7 billion in subsidy payments to insurers. That money helps keep premiums low for people enrolled in Obamacare’s individual market.

Hector Balderas will join 18 other attorneys general in the suit.

He says Trump’s executive order threatens healthcare coverage for thousands of New Mexicans, particularly those with pre-existing conditions.