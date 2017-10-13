Native American Community Academy celebrates Feast Day

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the Native American Community Academy (NACA) invited the public to help them celebrate Feast Day.

It’s an annual celebration of diversity and gratitude that starts with a blessing at sunrise at the school near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and ends with a potluck meal prepared entirely by volunteers.

Friday, they hosted 1,000 students, families and community members.

“Whether you’re homeless, whether you’re native or not, we invite you to come see our school and experience our culture in a positive way,” NACA student Zaria Begay said.

The Native American Community Academy is made up of 60 different tribes. Each tribe’s language was represented in some way at Friday’s event.

