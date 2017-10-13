Lomas, Louisiana intersection reopened after Thursday night crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is waiting to hear about a crash that possibly involves an Albuquerque Police officer.

The crash happened Thursday night near Lomas and Louisiana.

At this time we can’t confirm the exact details, but our KRQE News crew did capture another officer taking pictures of a police cruiser with what appears to be front and backend damage.

Our news crew also spotted another vehicle a few feet away that also had front-end damage. There is no word on any injuries.

There is also no other information at this time.