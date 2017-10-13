John’s Friday Morning Forecast

It’s going to be another nice, warm day as we end the workweek! Expect plenty of sunshine across most of New Mexico. One exception will be the southeast, where we could pick up a few spot showers later this afternoon. The weather continues to cooperate for Balloon Fiesta, with cool temperatures, sunny skies, and light winds through at least Saturday morning.

A cold front will drop into the state late Saturday. The front will remain dry as it moves into the state, but it will pack cooler air for Sunday. That cooler air will be ushered in by gusty winds that are expected to persist through Sunday. That could be an issue for the closing day of Balloon Fiesta Sunday. So if you’re picking a day to see the balloons over the weekend, I would definitely shoot for Saturday.