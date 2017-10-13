Jerry Jones ready to exhaust all options to get his running back on the field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For now a six game suspension handed down by the NFL is back on for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. A Federal Appeals court overturned a District Court’s decision Thursday.

District Court had granted Elliott a temporary injunction, allowing him to play. With the new developments, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the NFLPA appears ready to exhaust all options to keep Elliott on the field.

Elliott’s six game suspension resumed immediately. This week the Cowboys are in a bye week. Mickey Spagnola talked about the new developments and the options for the Cowboys in Friday’s Mickey Report.