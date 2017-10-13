In the Home: GAAR’s Good Neighbor

Realtors are more than just the folks that help you buy or sell a home. They are your friends, neighbors and active participants in the community. The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors (GAAR) honors those realtors that go above and beyond with the Good Neighbor Award.

Friday Morgan Henson-Cannaday, who has worked with the non-profit organization, Heading Home, for more than 5 years visited the New Mexico Living set. The organization helps the homeless in Albuquerque get back on their feet with housing assistance -a mission near and dear to Henson-Cannaday’s heart.

If you’d like to help GAAR in their philanthropic missions, join them for the Bowl-a-Thon, happening Saturday, October 21. For more information and to register a team, visit GAAR.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid for by the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors.