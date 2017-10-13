George RR Martin to headline film forum in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Author and producer George R.R. Martin will be among the experts participating in an upcoming forum on the film industry and its effects on New Mexico.

The discussion is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Jean Cocteau Cinema, the Santa Fe venue purchased and renovated by Martin a few years ago.

U.S. Congresswoman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham will be a part of the panel along with Tony Mark, the executive producer of “The Hurt Locker,” and producer and documentary filmmaker Andrea Meditch.

State officials announced earlier this year that the movie and television industry generated a record $505 million for New Mexico’s economy over the last fiscal year. They say more than 60 film and television productions were shot in the state during the period.