Former police sergeant arrested for stealing marijuana takes plea deal

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former police sergeant who was caught on his own lapel camera stealing drugs has caught a huge break.

Then-sergeant Roshern McKinney was seen entering his office at the Grants Police Station last year, then wrapping up a baggie of marijuana.

He then gave it to his girlfriend. That video got McKinney fired and arrested.

Last week, McKinney accepted a plea deal which drops the felony charges against him and instead he pleads guilty to two misdemeanors.

He was sentenced to probation and if he behaves himself, the convictions will be erased from his record.

