Drone used to find missing person in New Mexico

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Search and rescue crews in New Mexico have turned to drones to help find a missing person.

Officials with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue told the Las Cruces Sun-News, they were looking for a person north of Truth or Consequences.

They sent up a drone to keep an eye out from the sky, while ground teams searched below.

Rescuers were able to find the missing person thanks to the drone. They say it cut down what could have been an hour-long search.

The crews also say they hope the success of this mission will spark a growth in the use of drones in the future.

