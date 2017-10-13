Cty councilors consider new location for Roswell tent city

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors considered a proposal for a third location for a tent city in Roswell.

If approved, it could be right outside of downtown, off of Grand Avenue and Alameda.

The proposal comes after a push to get the homeless out of the Berrendo Creek area. 

The Homeless Coalition is worried people on the streets will be arrested if a location isn’t chosen soon.

“I asked the Chaves County Detention Center where they would go. They go to Municipal Court. I went to Municipal Court and talked to the judge and he said…it would be a $500 fine or up to 90 days in jail at $65 a night,” said Geneva Martinez, with the Homeless Coalition.

At a meeting Thursday night, some city councilors felt the decision was rushed, saying they want to take the time to pick the perfect place. Others argue there is no perfect place.

The proposal was tabled.

