Critics of New Mexico science standards organize protests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Critics of New Mexico’s proposed changes to public school science standards are gathering to protest the deletion or omission of references to global warming, evolution and the age of the earth.

Santa Fe Public Schools board member Steve Carrillo organized the “teach-in” protest on Friday afternoon outside the Public Education Department. The agency has suggested several additions and deletions to a set of science standards developed by a consortium of states.

The edited standards have generated opposition from school boards, science teacher associations and leading scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Carrillo says the proposed changes undermine efforts to upgrade the way science is taught and engage students.

State Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski has said the department is open to feedback and the proposed changes are not set in stone.