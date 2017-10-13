Chris’ Friday Evening Forecast

Cooler air is going to move in behind a couple of cold front this weekend. The first shot of cool air will come from the northwest on Saturday. This first front will kick up the wind across the northwest on Saturday. These northwesterly winds could impact Balloon Fiesta’s morning and evening events on Saturday. Another cold front will move into the east on Sunday. This secondary front will kick up the easterly winds, but unlike Saturday these winds will likely not interfere with the final day of Balloon Fiesta.

After a warm start to the weekend, these two cold fronts will send temperatures back to cooler than average highs to close out the weekend. These fronts won’t spark many storms, but the areas that could see some rain this weekend will be across the extreme southeast portion of New Mexico. That means places like Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs will see the best chance at rain.