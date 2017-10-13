Chicago Cubs plane diverted to Albuquerque for medical issue

By Published:
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell hits a double in the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A flight carrying the Chicago Cubs hours after the team advanced to the National League Championship Series has left Albuquerque after being forced to divert.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron said the plane landed in Albuquerque around 5:30 a.m. Friday due to a medical issue. Jiron says that person was transported to a hospital, but he did not know if it was a player.

Jiron says the crew flying the plane “timed out” and didn’t have any more flying time left, so a second crew had to be brought in to take the flight to Los Angeles.

The Cubs are set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday after defeating the Washington Nationals, 9-8, earlier Friday morning to advance.

Jiron says the plane left Albuquerque around 10:30 a.m.

