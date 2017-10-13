APD responds to calls of park ranger being dragged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded this morning to calls of a park ranger being dragged by a vehicle.

A patrol park ranger attempted to pull over a white Sedan with two occupants.

The occupants refused to pull over, instead, they proceeded west on Montano from Unser and made a right turn on Bogart to a dead end.

The park ranger approached the vehicle and at some point, the ranger either got something stuck or jumped into the window and was dragged by the Sedan. The driver either lost control or the park ranger grabbed the steering wheel causing the vehicle to end up on the sidewalk.

The driver was handcuffed and a female passanger was released to her mother.

The suspect is being handed over to the federal park service.