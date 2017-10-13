Albuquerque shop offers $13 tattoos for Friday the 13th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque tattoo shop is celebrating Friday the 13th with $13 tattoos.

People wrapped around the block to get into Albuquerque Ink near Nob Hill. Doors opened at 9 a.m.

For just $13, plus a $7 tip for good luck, you could get 15 minutes of tattoo time to do whatever you choose. Or you could double your time for double the money.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke to loved the idea.

“People always think, why are you getting a tattoo or piercing on Friday the 13th? And I’m just like, well I like that risk and I like to live life on the edge I guess,” Breanna Ely said.

“I literally canceled a date to be here. I was supposed to go have coffee with a guy and I just texted him and said, ‘Hey, can’t do it. Getting a tattoo,'” Sara Peavey said.

The shop thinks about 4,000 people turned up Friday.