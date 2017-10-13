Albuquerque group holds floating treasure hunt during Balloon Fiesta week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are chasing one balloon around Albuquerque this Fiesta and no, they’re not part of a chase crew. They are trying to win prizes.

Nate Lind says he’s created the first ever floating treasure chest.

“We’ve been giving away treasure to people that have come and chase down our balloon,” he said.

Throughout the Balloon Fiesta week, the Albuquerque man has been giving hints to his Facebook followers on where his balloon might land every morning, following mass ascension.

It’s all part of Lind’s goal of getting people out and about, and doing something for their community.

“We’re just spreading the love. Showing some positivity. We just want to create something positive in the world today,” said Lind.

It only took a few minutes after the landing for the first reasure hunter to come and claim the prize. The prize included $20 in cash, a Balloon Fiesta pin, and other trinkets.

“I got the man card, $20, and then an Innocence coin,” said Sierra Colorado, the first person to win a prize Friday morning.

It wasn’t long before more people showed up. Bryan Davis says he’s been following Lind and his crew all week, and became inspired by Lind’s message.

“My wife and I had extra Balloon Fiesta tickets and we did a pay it forward thing. We went out and hid them so someone else could find it. Trying to share the love,” said Davis.

Lind says sharing the love is what makes this entire experience worth it.

“Sense of comfort and just excitement that somebody else has literally taken the time out of their day to come and chase us down,” he said.

Lind and his company, Legendary Man, will be giving away $2,000 in cash and prizes over the course of Balloon Fiesta weekend.

People who want to hunt the treasure are encouraged to follow the New Mexico Treasure Hunts Facebook page for clues.