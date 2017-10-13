ABQToDo Crew: October 13th

Happy Friday the 13th! To get you in a spooky mood, our ABQ To Do Crew invites you out to the Galloping Grace Youth Ranch’s annual pumpkin patch. Families can participate in a number of seasonal activities, pick out a pumpkin or two, and support a great organization.\

You’re also invited to a one-night-only performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 by world-renowned musician Chen Guang. The performance starts at 6 p.m., with a 5 p.m. lecture by Guang prior to the show.

Be sure to head to the South Valley for El Camino Real Trade Fair, happening October 14 at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House. Step back in time with historians, re-enactors and merchants and discover the history and culture of America’s first “super-highway.”

Details on this and more can be found at ABQToDo.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.