Thursday: Special Shape Mass Ascension Live Stream and Updates

Balloons will fly Thursday morning as the green flag went up for the sixth day in a row this year. Thousands of people will take to the Balloon Fiesta field to watch the Special Shape Rodeo mass ascension. Weather conditions are fair with a modify Albuquerque Box.

Thursday’s events include a Laser Light Show which took place at 5:45 am, Dawn Patrol at 6:00 am, mass ascension at 7:00 am followed by flying competition. The AIBF Chainsaw Carving Invitational takes place from 8:30 am – 11:30 am then again from 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm. There will be a Special Shape Glowdeo™ at 6:00 pm followed by a Laser Light show and AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show.

Star Wars #balloons #balloonfiesta2017 #balloonfiesta A post shared by Iris (@irisrox03) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

No filter needed. #BalloonFiesta #Albuquerque #ThingsToDoABQ A post shared by ABQToDo.com (@abqtodo) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Green flag is up for Day 6 of the ABQ Intl. Balloon Fiesta! Rumor is possible early launch too! #BalloonFiesta @krqe — Kristen Currie (@KristenCurrieTV) October 12, 2017

"Today's a great day to fly balloons!" 5yo is thrilled. #BalloonFiesta pic.twitter.com/JLJ0EaVUem — Michaela Saunders (@SaundersM) October 12, 2017