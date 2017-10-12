Thursday: Special Shape Mass Ascension Live Stream and Updates

Balloons will fly Thursday morning as the green flag went up for the sixth day in a row this year. Thousands of people will take to the Balloon Fiesta field to watch the Special Shape Rodeo mass ascension. Weather conditions are fair with a modify Albuquerque Box.
Thursday’s events include a Laser Light Show which took place at 5:45 am, Dawn Patrol at 6:00 am, mass ascension at 7:00 am followed by flying competition. The AIBF Chainsaw Carving Invitational takes place from 8:30 am – 11:30 am then again from 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm. There will be a Special Shape Glowdeo™ at 6:00 pm followed by a Laser Light show and AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show.
