ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Rams trailed 18-14 at halftime to district rivals Volcano Vista, but put on a dominant second half to beat the Hawks 34-18.

At Milne Stadium, the Highland Hornets got the best of the Rio Grande Ravens with a 42-12 victory. The Los Lunas Tigers made the trek to Wilson Stadium to face the St. Pius Sartans. It was the Tigers coming away with a 54-33 victory.