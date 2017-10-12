State Police search for man who left reintegration facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are looking for a man who walked away from a reintegration facility.

Gustavo A. Alvarado left the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center where he was being housed Thursday.

He was last seen leaving the facility in a white Chevrolet Suburban with silver rims and dark tinted windows.

Alvarado is a 20-year-old Hispanic male, who is five-foot-six, has brown eyes and black hair.

Alvarado was convicted of a violent felony offense as a juvenile and may be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or their local New Mexico State Police office.

