State Police search for man who left reintegration facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are looking for a man who walked away from a reintegration facility.
Gustavo A. Alvarado left the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center where he was being housed Thursday.
He was last seen leaving the facility in a white Chevrolet Suburban with silver rims and dark tinted windows.
Alvarado is a 20-year-old Hispanic male, who is five-foot-six, has brown eyes and black hair.
Alvarado was convicted of a violent felony offense as a juvenile and may be armed and dangerous.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or their local New Mexico State Police office.