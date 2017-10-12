Southwest Airlines announces plan for service to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Southwest Airlines officials say they plan to begin offering flights to and from Hawaii and expect tickets to go on sale next year.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Dallas-based airline made the announcement on Tuesday, and its officials say it will soon begin the public application process to obtain the Federal Aviation Administration certification that allows aircraft to operate to and from the mainland and Hawaii.

Though the airline has not indicated what routes it will offer to the state, airline officials say they are also evaluating the possibility of offering flights between the islands.

Southwest Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Watterson says the airline can’t give a date for when flights will begin as it depends on when it receives the FAA certification.