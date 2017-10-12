Religious sect member accused of child rape wants judge to drop bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of a New Mexico religious sect who is accused of child rape is asking a judge to drop his bond.

The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Peter Green and several other members of the aggressive Christianity group south of Gallup after former members reported them.

Green’s bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety, meaning he would need $50,000 to get out.

This week, green filed a motion requesting relief from requirements to post bond. He says he’s not a flight risk and doesn’t have the money.

It’s unclear when the motion will be heard.