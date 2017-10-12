Public memorial held for Gallup school secretary killed in Las Vegas

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – People joined in a public memorial Thursday for the Gallup school secretary who was among those killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

Family, friends and colleagues shared stories about Lisa Romero-Muniz during a memorial at Red Rock Park.

The high school secretary was at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with her husband when a gunman started firing from the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Family and colleagues say Romero-Muniz was an incredible loving friend, mentor, and advocate for students.

“It would brighten up a room whenever Lisa was there and she was having fun… She was one of those that she could argue with you when need be, but she was the funnest person to ever be around,” colleague Steven Gurley said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.