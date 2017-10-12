Public memorial held for Gallup school secretary killed in Las Vegas

By Published: Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – People joined in a public memorial Thursday for the Gallup school secretary who was among those killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

Family, friends and colleagues shared stories about Lisa Romero-Muniz during a memorial at Red Rock Park.

The high school secretary was at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with her husband when a gunman started firing from the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Family and colleagues say Romero-Muniz was an incredible loving friend, mentor, and advocate for students.

“It would brighten up a room whenever Lisa was there and she was having fun… She was one of those that she could argue with you when need be, but she was the funnest person to ever be around,” colleague Steven Gurley said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. For details, click here. 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s