Plaque design for KRQE pilot-reporter Bob Martin to be unveiled at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The design of a memorial plaque to honor KRQE Helicopter pilot-reporter Bob Martin is set to be unveiled Thursday.

The plaque was designed to recognized Bob Martin’s contributions and countless coverage of Balloon Fiestas throughout the years.

It was also created to recognize his more than 40 years of reporting in New Mexico. In September Bob Martin passed away in a helicopter crash.

Mayor Richard Berry and the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department will unveil the design at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at Gate 9.

Related: