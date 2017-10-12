On The Stage: ‘What Next’

“What Next” explores the question of faith, of love and the afterlife. Originally premiering in Connecticut, it’s making its New Mexico premiere this weekend at Congregation Albert.

The comedy explores a Jewish Atheist in a crisis of faith, when a presence from beyond the grave makes him question his beliefs, ultimately questioning the existence of God.

Only two performances October 14 & 15 at Congregation Albert. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors & students.

